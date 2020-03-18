US Congressman From Florida Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

In the United States, the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ) has infected more than 7,000 citizens and the death toll has reached 97, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rep Mario Diaz-Balart from the Republican Party says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Diaz-Balart said he was feeling better and advised the public to follow the health authorities' guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The congressman is now in self-quarantine in Washington, DC, so that he does not put his wife in South Florida at risk of contracting the disease.

I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020

As the outbreak continues in the country, the US has banned travel to and from a number of countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China.

The State Department has also suspended routine visa services in most countries.

Out of all US states, New York has been most affected by the new coronavirus, with over 2,600 cases registered, according to the CDC.