President Trump Signs Coronavirus Economic Bill

The US Senate and House of Representatives earlier voted in favor of legislation that would provide economic relief to Americans amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has signed the coronavirus economic bill, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 6201, the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" (the "Act"). The Act makes emergency supplemental appropriations and other changes to law to help the Nation respond to the coronavirus outbreak", the statement by the president says.

The legislation will expand paid leave and assist in providing unemployment insurance, while it also guarantees free testing for COVID-19, as the coronavirus outbreak is raging in the United States.

As of today, more than 7,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the US, with the death toll reaching 97, according to the latest information provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York has been the state most affected by the virus so far, with over 2,600 citizens infected with COVID-19.