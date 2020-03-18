US Restaurants, Bars, Liquor Stores Struggle Amid COVID-19 Quarantines

As anxieties in the US steadily rise over the COVID-19 outbreak, many people wouldn’t mind having a drink or two. However, having your favorite libation outside your home is becoming increasingly unlikely as restaurants and bars are being forced to close.

Despite the demand, bars and restaurants across the US are closing or have done so already as a result of mandated quarantines by authorities in an attempt to hinder the community spread of the coronavirus. The Washington Times reported Tuesday that despite it being St. Patrick’s Day, at 9 p.m. local time the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board ordered wine and spirits stores, the only places in the state to buy distilled alcoholic beverages, to be closed “until further notice.”

Residents of San Francisco, California, have been given a stay-at-home order and are being asked only to leave their homes for “essential needs,” which include visiting a doctor and getting food and other home supplies.

Although many establishments are also closing due to lack of business, food and supply fulfillment companies such as Amazon have seen their business boom. In fact, earlier this week, the e-commerce giant announced it would be hiring an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery employees in the United States in order to fulfill demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached over 7,300, with the reported death standing at least 115, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has surpassed 214,000, with more than 8,700 confirmed deaths.