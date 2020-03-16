Amazon to Hire 100,000 Warehouse and Delivery Employees in US Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Since it originated in China, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 169,000 people in 148 countries and territories and killed more than 6,500, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Amazon has announced it is hiring an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery employees in the United States to deal with the growing demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the US in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public, Amazon posted on its official blog.

The company says it is welcoming people working in hospitality and restaurant services who have been left with no job at the moment to come and join Amazon in the meantime until their employers can take them back.

Amazon also revealed it will be increasing the amount it pays its employees per hour of work in the US, United Kingdom and a number of EU countries.

As the COVID-19 outbreak is raging around the world, governments have advised citizens to stay at home, avoid visiting public places, including eating in cafes and restaurants and rely instead on delivery services.