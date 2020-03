Biden has already secured victory in Florida - the state with the largest delegate share of 219 - and in Illinois, according to several TV networks' projections.

Former US Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to win the Arizona Democratic primary held on Tuesday, MSNBC reported.

With more than 50 percent precincts reporting, Biden is leading with 42.6 percent to his rival Senator Bernie Sanders's 30.3 percent according to the AP.

Arizona's primary results could mark Biden's third victory on Tuesday.

