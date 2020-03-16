Russian Embassy in US Stops Providing Consular Services Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Monday that it decided to close its Consular Division for visitors starting from 16 March over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns.

"Starting from March 16, 2020 the Consular Division of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the U.S. is temporarily closed for visitors due to worsening sanitary-epidemic situation with the coronavirus COVID-19," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The United States has had more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases and at least 61 people have died of the virus-related complications as of Sunday, according to ABC News. It has barred entry from 28 European countries and stepped up screening at airports, causing long lines to form.