US President Trump and Vice President Pence Hold Presser on COVID-19 Response - Video

On Friday, the president declared a national emergency to unlock extra budget funds in a bid to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus has infected at least 1,700 people and killed 47 in the United States.

US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are briefing the press on the response to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, DC.

The World Health Organisation declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 150,000, with over 5,500 fatalities.

