Stunning Video of Meteor Lighting Up Florida Skies Emerges Online

The spectacular phenomenon, often referred to as a “shooting star”, occurs when a meteor enters the atmosphere where it then burns, producing a streak of light visible from our planet.

Captivating footage of a meteor entering the Earth's atmosphere over Lakeland, Florida has been posted by the American Meteor Society.

In a four-second video, the celestial body is seen streaking across the sky, leaving a blazing trail behind it before disappearing completely.

According to the International Meteor Organisation, there have been 25 reports of meteors in the area as of 12 March.