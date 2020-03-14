Trump Does Not Require Coronavirus Test or Quarantine - WH Physician

According to reports, the US president previously met at least two people, who were later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

US President Donald Trump does not require any tests or quarantine after meeting people who were subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19, a memo from White House physician Sean P. Conley says.

JUST IN: White House puts out memo from Trump's physician saying his exposure to two people who developed coronavirus doesn't require self-quarantine or a test. pic.twitter.com/A0zIXM5gfL — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 14, 2020

The president earlier declared a national emergency amid the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the United States. According to the latest reports, there are at least 2,204 people infected with it and the death toll is currently at 49. Meanwhile, in total around 145,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, and over 5,400 people have died due to the disease.

