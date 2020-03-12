Brazilian Official Who Met Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

Brazilian Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro on a visit to Florida that included dinner with US President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on 7 March.

A Brazilian government official, Fabio Wajngarten, has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after taking part in meetings with Donald Trump, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported.

Jair Bolsonaro is currently being monitored and tested for the coronavirus, according to the outlet.

Fabio Wajngarten was photographed with Trump on Saturday.

This picture was taken last weekend at Mar-a-Lago. The guy in the hat standing next to Trump is Fábio Wajngarten, press secretary for the Brazilian government.



He just tested positive for #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/dzc75rFqle — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 12, 2020

​US President Donald Trump has reacted to the news, saying he is not concerned about possibly being exposed to the coronavirus after dining with Brazilian officials.

"Let's put it this way: I'm not concerned", Trump told reporters regarding Wajngarten's diagnosis while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW