Ted Cruz to Self-Quarantine After Shaking Hands With COVID-19 Infected Person

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 500 people in the United States, according to media reports, while at least 21 have died in the state of Washington.

Senator Ted Cruz has announced he is going into self-quarantine at his home in Texas "out of an abundance of caution" after shaking hands with a person infected with COVID-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington DC in late February.

He assured the public, however, that since the interaction was brief the chances of contracting the disease are very low.

"I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction", Cruz said in a statement.

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

​Earlier, Washington reported two more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 21. California governor said 114 COVID-19 cases were registered in the state.

A number of states have declared a state of emergency over the outbreak.

COVID-19 was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since infected over 105,500 people in more than 100 countries, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).