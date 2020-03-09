US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 21, Eight States Declare Emergency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The death toll from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has gone up to 21, with 545 cases having been confirmed, data from the Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) shows.

Seventeen deaths have been registered in King County in the state of Washington; one death is reported in the state’s Snohomish County. Florida has reported two coronavirus deaths. One death has occurred in California, in Placer County.

Eight US states, including New York, Washington, California, and Florida, have declared states of emergency amid the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser announced the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in DC.

On a global scale, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 109,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,550 people have already died from the disease, while nearly 62,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.