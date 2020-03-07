Romney Will Vote to Support New Senate Biden Probe - Reports

Earlier in the month, Senate Republicans declared a new phase of their investigation targeting Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in connection with his ties to a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

US Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has agreed to back the Senate probe after talks with Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman, Senator Ron Johnson, Fox News reported.

“Senator Romney has expressed his concerns to Chairman Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle", Romney's communications director Liz Johnson said. "He will, therefore, vote to let the Chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered”.

According to the news report, the committee is expected to vote next Wednesday on a subpoena to obtain records of the contractor of Bursima Holdings, Blue Star Strategies company's ex-consultant Andrii Telizhenko.

On 18 December, Democrats in the House of Representatives impeached Trump, claiming that he had made efforts to enlist Ukraine’s help in investigating allegations of corrupt business practices by his 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden's son Hunter in exchange for military aid to Kiev. Later, the US President was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment.