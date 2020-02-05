Trump Found Not Guilty by US Senate on Both Articles of Impeachment

The US Senate has voted in favor of acquitting US President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Senators met Wednesday to vote whether to acquit or convict Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote came down to 52-48 on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 when the vote pertained to the obstruction of Congress charge.

This vote comes after members of the Senate took to the chamber’s floor to debate the matter earlier in the day. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) delivered a particularly dramatic speech on the floor, telling his fellow GOP lawmakers that he would vote to convict Trump on the abuse of power charge and that the “people will judge us for how well and faithfully we fulfilled our duty.”

"The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a 'high crime and misdemeanor.' Yes, he did.” he argued.

The body previously met on Monday so that both the prosecution and defense could deliver their closing remarks. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the House’s head impeachment manager, argued that Trump “will not change” and an acquittal will embolden him to commit further crimes while president.

“You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake [of] our country,” he said on February 3, as reported by the Associated Press.

Trump defense attorney Jay Sekulow contended that the decision on whether Trump should be removed should be made by the American people rather than Congress, saying, “The answer is elections, not impeachment.”

“The bottom line is that the president's opponents don't like the president, and they don't like his policies,” the lawyer said before the Senate.

With a 51-49 vote on January 31, Senate Democrats failed to get the four Republicans needed to pass a motion calling for additional witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial. Only two Republicans, Senators Romney and Susan Collins (R-ME), went against the party line and voted in favor of more witnesses being called to trial.

Trump has maintained his innocence when it comes to impeachment “hoax” and went even further to assert that he was impeached by the House of Representatives “for making a perfect phone call.”

The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, don’t want justice when pushing the Impeachment Hoax, they only want to destabilize the Republican Party so they can do better in the 2020 election, & that includes the House & Senate. They are playing with the people by taking it this far! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

On December 18, 2019, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The former passed with a vote of 230-197, and the latter was approved with a vote of 229-198.

Wednesday’s vote brings an end to the monthslong impeachment process that got its start in September 2019 when the formal impeachment investigation was launched based on the Trump-Ukraine scandal. It was alleged that Trump withheld military aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made the funds contingent on Kiev’s announcement of an investigation into former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.