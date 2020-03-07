Biden Says His Campaign Raised $22 Million in Five Days

Earlier in the week, the campaign's deputy national press secretary Matt Hill stated that Joe Biden had raised $7.1 million online in less than two days.

US Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said on Friday that his campaign had raised about $22 million in five days.

"We've already raised about 22 million bucks just in 5 days", the Democratic candidate said by telephone, calling it a sign of "enthusiasm".

The news comes after Biden made a strong showing in the Democratic primaries on "Super Tuesday" – winning 10 of 14 states and taking the delegate lead over Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. The latter, however, grabbed the biggest prize of the day – California, which holds the most delegate seats (415).

According to estimates published by NPR, Joe Biden now has 664 delegates while his rival Sanders has 573. A candidate must secure 1,991 delegates to win the party nomination or else there could be what is called a "brokered" convention in July.