Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary in Maine

Super Tuesday was marked by former Vice President Joe Biden's series of wins in the South, while California, the biggest prize of the contest, went to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has scored another victory over Senator Bernie Sanders, winning the Maine Democratic presidential primary.

Forecasts, however, had predicted that voters in Maine were in favour of Bernie Sanders. Back in 2016, Sanders won Maine with 64 percent.

In total, Biden has been victorious in 10 out of the 14 states that held primaries on Super Tuesday, including Texas and Virginia.

Earlier in the day, Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg announced his withdrawal and endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. Following Biden's decisive victory earlier in South Carolina, both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar also dropped out of the Democratic race to endorse Biden for the presidential bid.

Biden was also surging in the polls just before the Super Tuesday voting, which was held in fourteen states, including California, known as the "golden state" and for having the largest share of delegates - 415.

After Bloomberg withdrew from the race, there are now only three Democratic candidates remaining, including Elizabeth Warren, who suffered defeat in her own home state of Massachusetts on Tuesday.