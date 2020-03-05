Trump Calls Schumer's Comments on Justices 'Direct and Dangerous Threat to US Supreme Court'

Video of Chuck Schumer lashing out at two justices with vague threats quickly went viral online, which many considered a direct threat toward the US Supreme Court.

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the recent threats made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer against two Trump justices, saying they are a "direct and dangerous threat to the US Supreme Court".

There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Schumer's comments have also not gone unnoticed by most high-profile US officials and media figures. US Chief Justice John Roberts called Schumer's threats "irresponsible" and "dangerous".

BREAKING from Chief Justice Roberts: pic.twitter.com/qO5PuHgLjr — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2020

Vice President of Government Affairs Scott Parkinson also suggested that Schumer might have done grave damage to his career by making direct threats to the justices.

Possibly the biggest mistake of Schumer’s career in public office.



This is not a gaffe; Schumer meant to threaten Gorsuch & Kavanaugh.@senatemajldr should hold a vote in the Senate to censure Schumer. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/mbr7lebP7O — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) March 4, 2020

Others suggested that real action, including censure or even expulsion, should follow Schumer's recent threats.

Schumer should face censure/expulsion for his threats directed at Justices Gorsuch & Kavanaugh. Chief Roberts correctly called the threats “irresponsible” & “dangerous.” Schumer won’t be removed, of course, because 2/3rds majority is required. But censure takes only a majority. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) March 4, 2020

I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 5, 2020

Some have also called for Schumer to be impeached and then arrested for trying to influence the decisions of the US Supreme Court in order to back his own views and beliefs.

Chuck Schumer should be arrested. He tried to influence a Supreme Court case by making open threats against the justices. That’s definitely not legal. He should be charged and thrown out of office. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2020

Schumer now lying about his threats against SCOTUS Justices, which were leveled because he believes abortion-on-demand should be fully unrestricted — not even safe for the mother...& certainly not rare.



“Country before party” they intone, badgering me to vote for these people. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 5, 2020

At a pro-abortion rally, Schumer threatened two US justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, claiming that they would "pay the price" while the court heard arguments in an abortion case.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions", Schumer said.

Schumer did not elaborate on his claims, but his office told Fox News that he referred to the "political price" the Republicans would pay "for putting them on the court".

The case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, concerns a law that requires doctors in Louisiana that provide abortions to have admitting privileges in case of a patient having issues during or after the abortion procedure.