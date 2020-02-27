Register
22:46 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington

    US Department of Justice to Begin Denaturalizing Citizens With New Office

    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002271078423352-us-department-of-justice-to-begin-denaturalizing-citizens-with-new-office-/

    Immigrants in the US may see their citizenship revoked following the formation of a new unit in the US Department of Justice (DoJ) dedicated to the denaturalization of individuals who became citizens through illegal means or the omission of disqualifying details.

    The DoJ announced in a Wednesday news release that the department’s Civil Division’s Office of Immigration Litigation had recently created the Denaturalization Section in an effort to advance its “commitment to bring justice to terrorists, war criminals, sex offenders, and other fraudsters who illegally obtained naturalization.”

    “When a terrorist or sex offender becomes a US citizen under false pretenses, it is an affront to our system — and it is especially offensive to those who fall victim to these criminals,” Jody Hunt, assistant attorney general for the DoJ’s Civil Division, said in the release. “The Denaturalization Section will further the Department’s efforts to pursue those who unlawfully obtained citizenship status and ensure that they are held accountable for their fraudulent conduct.”

    According to the department, Denaturalization Section attorneys will have to prove that the defendant in question either “illegally procured” citizenship or was naturalized after omitting a disqualifying fact.

    The release went on to list of several DoJ cases - ranging from terrorism to sex offenses - that have led to denaturalization of immigrants, including that of Khaled Abu al-Dahab - an Egyptian man who was naturalized as a US citizen in 1997 but was convicted of terrorism offenses in his home country and admitted to recruiting for al Qaeda in the US.

    “The defendant was denaturalized while in Egypt, stripped of his passport, and prevented from returning to the United States,” the release noted.

    The unit’s formation comes alongside the Trump administration’s ramped up battle against so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, including New York City and the states of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.

    On February 26 - the same day as the DoJ announcement - the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York ruled that the department was within legal bounds to withhold funding from states and cities until they comply with US immigration enforcement.

    The decision overturned a lower court’s ruling that, in 2017, prevented the federal government’s attempt to withhold the funds, which came in the form of grants from the US Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

    “These conditions help the federal government enforce national immigration laws and
    policies supported by successive Democratic and Republican administrations,” the court’s opinion read. “But more to the authorization point, they ensure that applicants satisfy particular statutory grant requirements imposed by Congress and subject to Attorney General oversight.”

    It’s possible that the matter will be heard before the Supreme Court due to the differing rulings.

    Related:

    ‘Theater of The Absurd’: Feud Over Stone Sentencing Reveals ‘Polarization’ in DOJ
    ‘Unbelievable Abuse’: Prison Torture of Assange Persists Alongside Extradition Hearing
    Videos: Protests in Washington Call on US Lawmakers to Oppose Assange’s Extradition
    US Navy, Marine Corps to Ban Personal Firearms for Foreign Troops on US Bases
    Trump: Did Not Ask Justice Department to Lower 'Ridiculous' Roger Stone Sentencing
    Tags:
    sanctuary city, Egypt, citizenship, naturalization, DOJ, US Department of Justice, Department of Justice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse