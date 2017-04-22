Register
23:32 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington

    US Revokes Citizenship of Confessed Terrorist Operative

    © AP Photo/ J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 105 0 0

    An Egyptian man accused of terrorism by the US government has had his US citizenship revoked by a federal judge.

    Khaled Abu al-Dahab, 57, who the US government says is a senior al Qaeda operative, was naturalized as a US citizen in 1997. He had come to the country a decade before, in 1986, on a non-immigrant visa. He married three times in the US — a turn of events that would ultimately cost him his citizenship: lying about his third marriage during his citizenship application process, among other inconsistencies — not his alleged terrorist activities — are what eventually cost him his blue passport.

    A police officer stands guard after a fatal shooting on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    Paris Police Shooting Was a 'Terrorist Attack of a Different Kind'

    Courthouse News reports that US District Judge Beryl Howell hardly mentioned Dahab's confessed terrorist activities in his ruling, instead focusing on the fact that he had lied about his marital and travel histories — he said he hadn't left the country in a five-year period, though he had — and falsely claimed to be a US citizen on an employment application.

    Howell found that these lies meant that he had illegally procured his US citizenship. "The defendant's false testimony and statements on these three occasions establish by clear, unequivocal, and convincing — indeed, undisputed — evidence that the defendant procured his citizenship illegally," Howell stated in his 17-page opinion.

    The government has other concerns. Dahab, who has been convicted of crimes related to terrorism in Egypt, where he now lives, has admitted to being a member of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad. EIJ was classified as a terrorist organization by the US in 2001.

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department. in Washington U.S., February 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    #IslandinthePacific: Jeff Sessions Faces Backlash on Social Media for Controversial Hawaii Remark

    Reveal News reports that Dahab also confessed to Egyptian investigators that he recruited 10 American Muslims to join al Qaeda while in the US between 1986 and 1998. He said he helped fellow EIJ members dodge electronic surveillance by routing calls through his apartment in California, calls that were used to organize terrorist attacks in Egypt and Pakistan.

    The Justice Department in a statement said Dahab told Egyptian investigators that "Osama bin Laden was eager to recruit American citizens of Middle Eastern descent because their US passports could be used to facilitate international travel by al Qaeda terrorists, and that bin Laden personally congratulated him for this work," Courthouse News reports.

    "The Justice Department is committed to protecting our nation's national security and will aggressively pursue denaturalization of known or suspected terrorists," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a Thursday statement on the case. 

    Police seal off the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Kamil Zihnioglu
    Italian President Urges to Protect Democracy From Terrorism After Paris Shooting

    "This case demonstrates the Department's commitment to using all tools at its disposal, both criminally and civilly, to strategically enforce our nation's immigration laws and to disrupt international terrorism…. We will protect our national security and our borders, and when we identify individuals tied to foreign terrorist organizations who procured their U.S. citizenship by fraud, we will initiate denaturalization proceedings — whether you reside here or abroad — and ensure you are denied entry into the United States."

    Dahab has not actually been inside the US in nearly 20 years. He was arrested in Egypt in 1998 trying to flee to the US. This proved a challenge to the government in serving him notice that his citizenship was going to be challenged. Howell allowed the Department of Justice to serve notice to Dahab over email and Facebook in 2015, a practice that is becoming increasingly common.

    Related:

    Egypt Police Detain Man Suspected of Organizing Terror Attacks on Churches
    Churches in Southern Egypt to Curtail Easter Celebrations After Deadly Bombings
    US Senator: Egypt Must Boost Protection for Minority Groups After Terror Attacks
    Tags:
    revoke, revoking citizenship, citizenship, terrorist, terrorism, Egyptian Islamic Jihad, Khaled Abu al-Dahab, Egypt, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok