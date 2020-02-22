'He Would’ve Done It for Nothing': Trump Claims His Son Could Make Better Website Than Obamacare

The US president claimed that his son could have created a better website than the Obamacare one - and for a much cheaper price.

During his recent appearance at a rally in Las Vegas, US President Donald Trump apparently managed to rile up his audience both offline and online with a fresh jab at the legacy of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

As he discussed the issue of healthcare at the event, Trump claimed that his 13-year old son Barron, whom he described as a computer genius, could make a better website than Obamacare, which, the president claimed, cost $5 billion instead of the $5 million as it was originally intended.

CNN: Without evidence, President Trump falsely claims Baron could make a better website than ObamaCare pic.twitter.com/cHRT4zPNXs — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 21, 2020

​"He would’ve done it for nothing, and it would’ve been better than what they have", the president said as the audience cheered.

Trump’s statement elicited a positive reaction from quite a few social media users who appeared to concur with his assessment of the Obamacare site.

An exaggeration but the site didn’t need to cost what it did and clearer direction without last minute politically motivated requests by the administration would have made for a better result — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) February 21, 2020

true-- they spent 100 million and it didn't work, now they push govt healthcare- ACA was supposed to be the holy grail!!! no thanks — nnc (@dapplegraypony) February 21, 2020

The Obamacare website had design flaws people hadn't seen since the 1990s. The job was given to incompetent cronies. And people wonder why "drain the swamp" resonates. — Greg D (@Fungusaur) February 21, 2020

He might be able to do the equivalent in a week for $10k or $1 billion less than was spent for ObamCare website — Alan Hirsch (@AlanHirsch6) February 21, 2020

Trump is right about that. If not his son, Barron, then so many others could do so. ObamaCare website was a money-washing/laundering/payout for other purposes, no way did it require the $MultiMillions it received https://t.co/Mhn7wKb4AR — suzyrice (@suzy_rice) February 21, 2020

Some, however, argued that perhaps mentioning Barron was not a very good idea, considering how First Lady Melania Trump previously insisted that her son "should be kept out of politics".

Wow daddy dearest Melania will not be happy with you bringing her son into https://t.co/A0mnmO8MCd have finally agreed Barron is not just Melania’s son.We are still waiting for your replacement of Obamacare.Sorry that will never happen you are incompetent right on down. — Valerie Castronovo (@ValerieCastron2) February 21, 2020