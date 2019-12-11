Melania Trump Defends Son after Professor's Joke at Impeachment Hearing

Melania Trump slammed one of the legal scholars testifying at Wednesday's impeachment inquiry hearing after the joke involving her son, Barron, for which the professor later apologized.

The first lady wrote a fiery tweet slamming Stanford Law professor Pamela Karlan, an impeachment witness for House Democrats, saying that “a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics.”

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Trump was addressing Karlan's mention of Barron Trump, 13, during her testimony, where she used his name in an analogy to make an argument about the differences between kings and presidents.

"The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron," said Karlan, who is in favor of President Donald Trump being impeached.

Karlan later apologized for her remark, saying, "I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the President's son, it was wrong of me to do that. I wish the President would apologize, obviously, for the things he's done that's wrong, but I do regret having said that."

US House Democrats started the impeachment proceedings accusing Trump of pressuring the Ukrainian president to meddle in the 2020 US presidential election by initiating a criminal probe into Joe Biden – one of Trump's most likely rivals in the race. They believe POTUS used US military aid to Kiev and a promise of meeting at the White House as leverage on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

US President Donald Trump denies any wrongdoing and has called the impeachment a "witch hunt". He insists that the Democrats should subpoena Biden in order to verify allegations that the former vice president pressured the previous Ukrainian administration to end a criminal probe into the Burisma gas company and his son Hunter Biden in 2016.