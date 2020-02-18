Trump Threatens Lawsuits Against 'Everyone' Responsible for Mueller's Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he could start filing multiple lawsuits against US officials responsible for the Russia probe by special counsel Robert Mueller while demanding a new trial for his former aide Roger Stone over tainted jury allegations.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out,” Trump said via Twitter. “If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT.”

​Trump also took aim at federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the upcoming sentencing of Stone, his former campaign aide, amid allegations that she had a history of anti-Trump social media posts.

The presidential tweets followed a request from Attorney General William Barr that Trump stops tweeting about ongoing cases because it makes it “impossible” for the attorney general to do his job

Jackson, who is slated to sentence Stone this week, faces a request for a new trial over tainted jury claims, as well as conflicting sentencing recommendations from the Justice Department.

Four prosecutors quit the case after Barr rejected their recommendation that Stone serve up to nine years in prison for lying during the Mueller probe as excessive.