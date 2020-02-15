Love is in the Air: US Park Partially Closed Due to Snakes Having Sex En Masse

Even though the reptiles, believed to be native water snakes, are not venoumous, they have caused quite a stir at a US park, causing panic among local residents.

Ahead of St. Valentine's Day, the City of Lakeland authorities in Florida were forced to partition off part of the area near Lake Hollingsworth because of reports of huge amount of amorous snakes.

The reptiles appear to be native water snakes, however some residents have pointed out that a water moccasin nest was also spotted in the same area.

They snakes are not venomous and not aggressive if not disturbed, officials said in a Facebook post, explaining that the serpents have gathered for apparent coupling and will leave the area as soon as the mating season ends.