Peek-A-Boo! Hiding in a Shoe, Snake Gives a Big SSSS-Scare to a Woman in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): India hosts more than 270 species of snakes due to the tropical monsoon climate and it is even known for its snake charmers. One such snake had a little peek-a-boo moment with a woman in the Maloor district of the southern Indian state of Kerala.

A woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala’s Maloor district was in for an unexpected surprise when she was removing the socks tucked inside her shoes.

She saw a snake’s head moving towards her hand from one of the shoes, reports news website Mathrubhumi.

Caught off-guard by the reptile’s head, she screamed and called her family. They took the shoe outside and the snake was eventually released into the forest.

The snake was probably a viper. Saw-scaled viper snakes, found in different colour combinations, are the deadliest of all snakes.