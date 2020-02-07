Register
23:02 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Bernie Sanders Rips Into Pete Buttigieg Over Billionaire Donors Ahead of New Hampshire Debate

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    Following the close Iowa caucus race this week, which saw Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg prevail in the popular vote and state delegate equivalent counts, respectively, Sanders has turned his campaign into attack-mode against the mayor due to the latter's billionaire supporters.

    Democratic primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders has hit out against up-and-coming-rival Mayor Peter Buttigieg on Friday for his connection to and financial support from billionaire donors.

    Sanders launched his criticism of the former South Bend mayor while speaking at the 'Politics & Eggs' series in New Hampshire, the first state primary of the White House race.

     “I'm reading some headlines from newspapers about Pete Buttigieg. Pete Buttigieg has the most exclusive billionaire donors of any Democrat ... that was from Forbes", the Vermont senator said.
    "The Hill: Pete Buttigieg tops billionaire donor list. Fortune: Pete Buttigieg takes lead as big business candidate in 2020 field. Washington Post: Pete Buttigieg lures even closer look from Wall Street donors following strong Iowa Caucus performance. Forbes Magazine: here are the billionaires backing Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign."
    “I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy. But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political life,” added Sanders, who’s long taken aim at Wall Street and the billionaire class. His campaign literature and signs include the slogan “Paid for by Bernie 2020, not the billionaires", he added.

    ​The comments come just ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic primary debate. Despite Sanders holding a first place position according to polling, Mayor Pete's shock result has seen him surge in support and threaten the populist senator's lead.

    What makes the attack noteworthy is that Sanders rarely takes the opportunity to directly attack his fellow Democratic challengers, indicating a recognition of Buttigieg's surge in recent weeks.

    Mayor Pete saw his support at the Iowa caucus on Monday soar in a surprise jump to nearly match the Vermont senator for the popular vote and, as the results currently stand, surpass him in delegates.

    Due to a technical error of the application used to collect the caucus data, the full results of the Iowa vote have still not been released in full.

    Sanders currently leads the race in campaign cash due to a massive number of small-dollar grassroots donations from across the nation and has on a previous occasion criticised Mayor Pete and former Vice President Joe Biden during a primary debate in December for receiving fundraising for their campaign from a number of billionaires.

    Related:

    Does Iowa Belong to Bernie or Buttigieg, and is the Answer Hidden in a 'Failed' App?
    Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Says He Is Dying, Asks Judge for Early Release
    Vote for the Person 'Who Can Win': Hillary Clinton Upholds Her 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders Jab
    Tags:
    Democratic Socialism, New Hampshire, billionaires, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse