Register
01:36 GMT07 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘More Dirty Tricks’ Await Outsider Democrats After Iowa Caucus Fiasco

    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107824/93/1078249325.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002071078249353-more-dirty-tricks-await-outsider-democrats-after-iowa-caucus-fiasco/

    Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Tom Perez received backlash over his Thursday announcement of the governing body’s decision to call for a “recanvassing” of the votes at the Iowa caucuses. While Perez argues the review will “ensure accuracy,” many social media users openly doubted the motivation behind the DNC’s decision.

    Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear was joined on Thursday by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” who offered his thoughts on the DNC’s decision to recanvass in Iowa and argued why Senator Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) momentum has been lessened as a result.

    “They decided they could not defeat Bernie, and so they’re just going to throw the entire chess table and the pieces on the floor, because there’s no way to stop him now,” Kovalik told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. “The leaders of the DNC have not hidden their disdain for Bernie Sanders” and are now trying to “derail his momentum,” he added.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/democratic-establishment-can-t-bring-its

    “Enough is enough,” Perez said on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

    The DNC chair’s tweet was immediately set upon by thousands of users who either called for Perez’s resignation, questioned the DNC’s motives or simply asked what a “recanvass” entails.

    “This is only the first round!” Kovalik exclaimed. “There’s gonna be more dirty tricks we’re gonna see … it’s going to be an uphill battle for people like Bernie Sanders and not to even mention people like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) who’ve been written out long ago by both the party and the press.”

    “First of all, where did this Pete Buttigieg come from? The guy’s a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana - that has about 100,000 people in it,” Kovalik said, adding that it’s “baffling” that he is surging at the moment.

    “I do think the DNC has decided that [former Vice President Joe] Biden is damaged goods … I do think they’re putting all their bets at this point on Buttigieg, and, in fact, he is the one that has multiple billionaires supporting him. So I think he is the anointed DNC candidate, and he’s the one they’re going to promote at this moment,” he contended.

    Kovalik expressed that while there may have been some level of incompetence concerning the Iowa caucuses, as the Democratic Party alleged, he finds it hard to believe that the delay in results was not a ploy to interfere with Sanders’ momentum on the campaign trail. Even if Sanders is declared the winner days after results were supposed to come in, the sought-after publicity will be dampened by the chaos surrounding the vote.

    Then again, Sanders getting the most votes does not necessarily guarantee he will win the state.

    “Even though Sanders has the highest popular vote, he probably won’t get the most delegates,” Kovalik noted.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Report Gives US Military Industrial Base ‘Mediocre C’ Grade, Notes Lack of Readiness
    Ten American Oil Refineries Leaked ‘Cancer-Causing’ Toxins Into US in 2019 - Environmental Report
    China Deploys Military to Deliver Medical Supplies to Hubei Province Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Facebook Demands Facial Recognition Startup Stop Scraping Images From Platform
    White Supremacy, Racism Rising Among Ranks of US Military - Poll
    Tags:
    Tom Perez, Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, Democratic National Committee, DNC, 2020 Presidential Election, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse