Register
15:05 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, laughs as he speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

    Jeff Bezos Sued For Defamation By Girlfriend’s Brother Over Billionaire’s Leaked ‘Penis Selfies’

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107140/29/1071402950.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002031078215869-jeff-bezos-sued-for-defamation-by-girlfriends-brother-over-billionaires-leaked-penis-selfies/

    In a new development in the conspiratorial epic unfolding around the world’s richest man and his girlfriend, the latter’s brother suggested that rumours about him having been paid to expose Jeff Bezos’ extramarital affair were being spread intentionally.

    Michael Sanchez, the brother of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, has sued the Amazon.com Inc. founder for defamation, alleging that he and his security expert falsely claimed that he had leaked graphic nude photos of Mr Bezos to the press.

    Sanchez’s suit claims that false statements by Bezos and his security consultant Gavin de Becker led to, among other things, a Federal Bureau of Investigation raid at his house, a loss of business opportunities, and misunderstanding in his family.

    In the case, Mr Sanchez, a Hollywood talent manager, claimed unspecified damages from Bezos and de Becker “in an amount appropriate to punish and make an example of defendants”, according to the Mail Online.

    The lawsuit, filed on Friday in a state court in Los Angeles, comes in connection with a 2019 National Enquirer expose that implied, based on obtained compromising material, including saucy texts, Jeff Bezos had started an affair with his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez while still being married to his ex, novelist and anti-bullying activist MacKenzie Bezos.

    Lauren Sanchez arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. TV anchor Sanchez, who is in a relationship with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce the day after Bezos’ divorce was finalized. Sanchez and talent agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 14 years, both filed divorce papers Friday, April 5, 2019. They’re seeking joint custody of their two kids.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Lauren Sanchez arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. TV anchor Sanchez, who is in a relationship with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce the day after Bezos’ divorce was finalized. Sanchez and talent agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 14 years, both filed divorce papers Friday, April 5, 2019. They’re seeking joint custody of their two kids.

    According to Michael Sanchez, the couple was initially told by a psychic in New Mexico to keep their intimate relationship secret, and then they used him, Lauren's brother, to make it public.

    “My client has chosen to address this lawsuit in court and we will do that soon”, a lawyer for Jeff Bezos dropped, while his billionaire client hasn’t yet spoken out on the sensitive matter.

    Lauren Sanchez, meanwhile, commented through her lawyer, Terry Bird: “Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to The National Enquirer — a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace”.

    Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that New York City prosecutors had obtained documents that included a May 10 2018 text message sent from Lauren's phone to Michael allegedly containing racy private text messages between her and Bezos, the world’s richest man. The report also claimed that he had received $200,000 from the Enquirer as payment for the leak.

    The newspaper, which directly stated that it had obtained the materials from Michael Sanchez, who, speaking to the WSJ, denied giving the Enquirer “the many penis selfies” but declined to comment on whether he had leaked other photos of Mr Bezos to the tabloid.

    Related:

    Democratic Lawmaker Demands FBI, DNI Probe Alleged Saudi Hack of Bezos Phone - Report
    FBI Probing Israeli Firm That Could Have Supplied Tools to Spy on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos – Report
    The Return of the King: Jeff Bezos Tops World's Billionaires List After Amazon Sales Went up 21%
    Prosecutors Say Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Shared Texts With Brother Detailing Affair - Report
    Tags:
    expose, lawsuit, affair, love, giant, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse