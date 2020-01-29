Register
19:10 GMT29 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington

    Trump Slams Bolton Over Book Claims, Says if He’d ‘Listened to Him, We’d Be in World War 6 by Now’

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    143
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106697/80/1066978034.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001291078173914-trump-slams-bolton-over-book-claims-says-if-hed-listened-to-him-wed-be-in-world-war-6-by-now/

    Excerpts of the former national security advisor’s forthcoming book have been leaking to the media in recent days amid the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, with John Bolton indicating that he would be prepared to testify if subpoenaed to do so.

    President Donald Trump went on the offensive against John Bolton over the latter’s leaked manuscript on Wednesday, accusing the former national security advisor of bad judgement and calling his forthcoming book “nasty and untrue.”

    “For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the UN years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non-Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir’, takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on TV, and many more mistakes of judgment, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?” Trump ranted.

    “Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!” Trump added, referring to leaked excerpts from an unpublished manuscript of Bolton’s book in which he allegedly expressed concerns to Attorney General William Barr about the president giving favours to the Turkish and Chinese presidents.

    Earlier, in a separate leak, Bolton claimed that Trump had told him that he wanted to freeze $391 million in military aid to Ukraine until Kiev assisted him with an investigation into the alleged shady activities of the Biden family in Ukraine. Trump rejected the claims, accusing his former advisor of making up sensational claims to “sell a book.” According to Trump, the publicly available transcript of his telephone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contained "all the proof that is needed” to clear his name.

    Also on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing sources, that the White House issued a letter to Bolton trying to block the publication of his forthcoming book. Later, AFP reported, citing the letter, that the administration had barred the release of Bolton's book over "top secret" reportedly contained therein. The White House did not immediately comment on the reports. A day earlier, Trump’s impeachment legal defence team told reporters that they were not concerned about the possibility of Bolton testifying in the impeachment trial.

    Bolton, who left the Trump White House in September 2019 after clashing with the president on foreign policy, refused to provide a deposition to the House during the impeachment inquiry in November, but said that he would testify in the Senate trial if pressed to do so.

    The House moved to impeach Trump late last year, accusing him of abusing his power by allegedly pressuring Ukraine to restart an investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine between 2014 and 2019, on pain of withholding close to $400 million in military aid to Kiev. Democrats claim the effort was an attempt to ‘get dirt’ on Joe Biden, Trump’s possible rival in the 2020 presidential race, and an abuse of his office. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, while his Republican allies have accused the former vice president of selling access to the Obama White House through a $50,000 a month no-show job for Hunter Biden with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Biden successfully pressured Kiev into stopping a criminal investigation into Burisma in 2016 after threatening to withhold $1 billion in economic aid.

    Related:

    Will the GOP be Able to Ignore Bolton or be Forced to Call Witnesses?
    Chuck Schumer Dismisses Proposal to Study Bolton's Manuscript in 'Classified Setting' as 'Absurd'
    Trump Legal Team Says Not Concerned About Bolton Possibly Testifying in Impeachment Trial
    Bolton Was Alarmed About Trump 'Giving Favours' to Turkish, Chinese Presidents - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse