Register
22:03 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, file photo provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii

    Hawaii's Governor Reveals He Could Not Warn State of False Missile Alarm as He Forgot Twitter Pass

    © AP Photo / Mark Wright/Missile Defense Agency
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107167/84/1071678427.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001251078137971-hawaii-governor-false-missile-alarm-twitter/

    Earlier this month, the paradise in the Pacific Ocean descended into panic after people there received an alert on their phones that they were going to be bombed. They remained in fear for 15 minutes before the state refuted the emergency message on social media. However, it turned out that they could have been spared this time in limbo.

    Hawaiian Governor David Ige failed to reassure his compatriots and tourists that they are safe from a missile, although he almost immediately knew that the alarm on 13 January was false, because he could not access his Twitter account. The reason is trite – he did not remember his login and password. However, he pledged that he would not let this happen again.

    “I have to confess that I don’t know my Twitter account log-ins and the passwords, so certainly that’s one of the changes that I’ve made. I’ve been putting that on my phone so that we can access the social media directly,” he told reporters.

    He was confronted by journalists about the delay following his State of the State address and explained that “I was in the process of making calls to the leadership team both in Hawaii Emergency Management as well as others,” the local outlet, The Star Advertiser, reported.

    “The focus really was on trying to get as many people informed about the fact that it was a false alert,” the governor said, while giving reassurances that steps have been made to avoid such false alarms in the future.

    The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, U.S
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    'What Shelter?' Hawaii's False Missile Alert Shows People Don't Know How to Act in Nuke Attack
    As the broadcaster KHNL reports, the state head was told that the alert by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, sent out at 8:07, was false two minutes after it was issued. It was only 15 minutes later that his office gave notice about the cancellation. It took 38 minutes for the emergency agency to relay a push to the public to ensure that they were safe and that the initial alert was a mistake.

    After receiving the alert about the imminent attack, people rushed to hotel basements, ran from beaches and hid in military hangars in panic. A state staff was blamed for the false alarm as he/she reportedly "pushed the wrong button" during an end-of-shift procedure.

    Related:

    Hawaii Report: US State Wasn't Ready to Handle Ballistic Missile Threat Alert
    Hawaii's False Missile Alert Shows People Don't Know How to Act in Nuke Attack
    US Military Budgets $1B Missile Defense Radar in Hawaii Amid North Korea Threat
    Shirtless in Hawaii: Barack Obama Living it Up on Tropical Holiday Break
    Tags:
    governor, missile alert, Hawaii, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Russia's Venice: Breathtaking Views of St. Petersburg
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse