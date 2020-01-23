Trump Sets Presidential Record for Most Tweets in a Day as Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

The president's activity on his apparently most beloved social media platform today consisted mostly of tweets about the ongoing impeachment trial and retweets from colleagues in the Republican party blasting the impeachment efforts initiated by the House Democrats.

US President Donald Trump has set a presidential record for the largest number of tweets in a day, according to the website Factba.se, which tracks the activity of the POTUS on Twitter.

According to the tracker, Trump had already posted 142 tweets and 124 retweets by 6:35 pm, beating his previous record of early December.

142 tweets on @realDonaldTrump and holding as of 6:35 pm... 124 retweets. 161 is the number to hit to tie 1/5/15's record... — Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

Trump set his previous on 12 December, when the House Judiciary Committee was set to decide on the two articles of impeachment against the POTUS - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on which the House of Representatives voted on 10 December.

The impeachment inquiry was launched by the House Democrats back in September over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's 25 July call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. The whistleblower, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity, alleged that the POTUS "pressured" his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate into potential corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Trump has repeatedly blasted the impeachment efforts by Democrats as another "witch-hunt" against him in a bid to reverse the results of the 2016 election, urging in numerous posts on Twitter to read the memo of his phone call with Zelensky and put an end to the "impeachment hoax".

Given that the information the whistblower provided was something they "heard from somebody else", as it turned out later, most Republicans insist that "pure hearsay" cannot serve as a strong basis for impeachment.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

Back in 2015, Trump set his personal record number of tweets in one day, but they were mostly dedicated to his reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice".

In total, the president has posted around 45,000 tweets.