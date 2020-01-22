FBI Officer Indicted for Sex-Related Bribery, Drug Distribution - US Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A veteran US detective and FBI officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for bribery, drug distribution, fraud and making false statements, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The indictment alleges that Christopher Collare, 52, of Blythewood, South Carolina, used his official position to obtain sex from two women in exchange for agreeing to take actions in prosecutions," the release said. "In 2015, Collare allegedly agreed to accept sex or money in exchange for not appearing at an evidentiary hearing so that a criminal charge would be dismissed. In 2018, Collare allegedly agreed to accept sexual favors in exchange for taking steps to help reduce a potential sentence."

Collare was a veteran detective with the Carlisle, Pennsylvania Police Department and task force officer at the FBI, as well as a member of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, the press release said.

"The indictment also alleges that Collare distributed heroin in 2016. The indictment alleges that between 2011 and 2018 he defrauded the Borough of Carlisle and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force by providing confidential informants with drugs and allowing informants to retain drugs that they had obtained during controlled buys," the release said.

It also alleged that Collare lied on a federal form he completed during the process of becoming an FBI task force officer and made multiple false statements in an interview with federal agents in May 2018.

The FBI and the US Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General investigated the case, the release said.