FBI Agents Raid US Auto Workers Union Chief’s Home in Corruption Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have raided the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones as part of a US government probe into corruption in the auto industry, Detroit area radio station WPIX reported.

FBI agents were in the process of carrying out a raid on the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in Canton Township, the report said.

The raid was tied to a US federal government investigation into corruption in the auto industry, the report said.

Officials in the industry have been under investigation for years in connection with alleged kickback and bribe schemes, the report added.

In the meantime, the US United Auto Workers has published the following statement.

"There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today — the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it", it said, adding that the UAW will continue to cooperate with the government in its investigation, "as we have been doing throughout".