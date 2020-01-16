‘Scam Artists’ Javanka: Netizens Enraged as Ivanka Trump, Kushner Set to ‘Represent’ US at Davos

President Trump is going to attend the landmark Economic Forum in Switzerland next week, with the trip likely to occur alongside the kick-start of his impeachment trial in the Senate, a month after the House ruled to this end late last year.

After skipping the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos last year due to a domestic issue – the partial, but lengthy government shutdown, President Donald Trump is poised to attend the iconic event in the Swiss Alps, in the company of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner – the latter two in their roles as advisors to the president.

The pick of the US delegation to the five-day event hardly struck a responsive chord with citizens.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Eugene Scalia, the secretary of labour, and Elaine Chao, the secretary of transportation will also be attending on behalf of the US government, with the former expected to meet French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire vis-à-vis the taxation of digital firms.

The meeting is hoped to de-escalate their two-way economic tensions after the US threatened to boost tariffs against French products due to Paris having introduced a 3% tax on digital titans.

The gathering will take place from 21-24 January, against the backdrop of overwhelming uncertainty in US-Iran relations, after Trump ordered US forces to launch a deadly attack on Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani earlier this month following an Iran-backed raid on the US Embassy in Iraq.

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has since cancelled his participation in the Swiss Alps event, with WEF chief Borge Brende pondering the issue at a news conference on Tuesday: "We have to understand the cancellation from Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif against the backdrop of uncertainty in the region and what is unfolding in Iran", he noted.

Trump himself is meanwhile at the centre of an impeachment debate, with the Senate scheduled to rule on his potential departure from the Oval Office, weeks after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president over alleged abuse of power.