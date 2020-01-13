Register
13 January 2020
    his April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. Burger King is introducing a plant-based burger in Europe. But it's not the Impossible Whopper that's been a hit with U.S. customers. Instead, a Dutch company called The Vegetarian Butcher will supply the new soy-based Rebel Whopper. It will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2,400 restaurants across Europe.

    One Million Moms Slams Burger King for 'D-Word' In New Commercial

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    113
    Burger King's new meatless impossible burger has recently taken the world by storm, replicating its classic Whopper burger but with an impossible plant-based patty in place of the traditional beef. The product has been received with both praise from customers as well as criticism.

    The conservative organisation One Million Moms, which has pledged to fight against "indecency", has accused Burger King of “crossing the line” on Sunday over its Impossible Whopper commercial for using the “D-word".

    The group published a statement on its website which reads:

    “Burger King is airing a commercial that uses profanity to advertise its Impossible Whopper -- a burger made from plants instead of beef."

    "The language in the commercial is offensive, and it’s sad that this once family restaurant has made yet another deliberate decision to produce a controversial advertisement instead of a wholesome one."

    The commercial by Burger King involves a series of reactions to taste tests of the newly released and popular vegetarian burger.

    One man, who is seemingly shocked by the Impossible Whopper’s deliciousness, responds to the sample saying: “Damn, that’s good.”

    One Million Moms considers the "D-word" to be going too far, calling it "irresponsible and tasteless".

    ​The organisation urged the public to sign a petition calling for Burger King to remove the advert “or at the very least, edit out the cuss word immediately".

    The group has previously gone after commercials it has deemed inappropriate, seeking to “stop the exploitation of our children".

    In December, the group successfully managed to get the Hallmark Channel to pull a Zola commercial which featured two women kissing at a same-sex wedding.

    “Now, parents can no longer trust Hallmark because Hallmark is no longer allowing parents to be the primary educators when it comes to sex and sexual morality”, One Million Moms complained.

    In response to public backlash to the commercial, however, the network brought back the same-sex marriage commercials and reversed its initial decision to pull it.

    The Impossible Whopper itself has drawn controversy from vegan and vegetarian customers, as numerous franchises were found to be using the same grill as the one used to cook meat patties during the preparation of the plant-based burgers.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
