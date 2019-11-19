Vegans Sue Burger King Over 'Meat Contaminated' Whopper - Reports

Burger King's Impossible Whopper, which quickly became the fast-food chain's most successful launch and has been positively received by vegans and vegetarians alike, will see the release of three more sandwiches using the plant-based patties in 2019.

A group of vegans launched a lawsuit against Burger King for an alleged blunder by the fast food company in their manufacture of their new Impossible Whopper, according to Fox News on Monday.

The suit was launched by Phillip Williams over allegations that the restaurant's cooking methods use the same equipment to cook the vegetarian burger that is used for the meat-based burgers.

Williams, a self-described vegan, claimed that the plant-based Impossible Whopper is contaminated by meat byproducts due to the practice of cooking it on the same grill as beef sandwiches, TMZ reported.

According to Williams, a consistent customer of the vegan Whopper in Atlanta, Georgia, vegans are outraged by any practice which leads to the meat contamination of a vegetarian burger.

Some Twitter users accused "whiny protestors" of attempting to stop the production of the Impossible Whopper.

@BurgerKing yall should've realized #vegans are whiny protesters that sue over everything. It was only a matter of time. Just get rid of the Impossible Whopper and tell them to go eat somewhere else and sue someone else. #Vegan #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder #vegetarian #MondayMood — David Thorn (@thethornstar3) November 18, 2019​

Others suggested that it was inconsistent for vegetarians to demand food options and then to sue the chain.

The name is the place is Burger King....NOT Vegan King..... You know if you go to a meat place to get a non-meat protect that there will be residue.



Alternative eaters want to complain that there is not enough food options but then go and sue a chain … https://t.co/wfbID6QQ9z — Coconut Jacobs (@CoconutJacobs) November 18, 2019

Some asked why a vegan would want to eat at a Burger King.

Vegans are literally suing Burger King over concerns that the impossible whopper share the same grill as meat.



Why are y’all even eating at Burger King if you’re about your health though? — Tom Dahm (@tomdahmntp) November 18, 2019

Vegans are suing @BurgerKing for impossible burger contamination 😳 — Sweet K (@KymberlyJenal) November 18, 2019

Burger King has warned customers that the 'vegan' label does not carry over into how the burger is cooked, in this case, an "open kitchen environment". The fast-food company noted that customers can request their burgers be cooked in an oven, separate from meat-based products.

Burger King previously faced a backlash after customers noted that they had been served beef patties instead of the vegetarian impossible burger.