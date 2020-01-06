Register
11:24 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

    House to Vote on Resolution to ‘Limit Trump's Military Actions Regarding Iran’, Nancy Pelosi Says

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (101)
    241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107701/74/1077017459.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001061077956230-iran-irgc-soleimani-killing-pelosi-trump/

    On Twitter late last week, President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a “fast and hard” series of strikes if Tehran launched retaliatory attacks in response to POTUS authorising the 3 January killing of the IRGC's elite Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani.

    The US House of Representatives will vote this week on a War Powers Resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military activity targeting Iran, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a message published on her website on Sunday.

    She added that the resolution “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the [Trump] Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days”.

    Referring to “a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike” which killed prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani, Pelosi pointed out that “this action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran”.

    She also expressed concern over the fact that the US conducted the strike “without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution”.

    The remarks come after Democratic members of the House Ilhan Omar and Barbara Lee said in press release that they had introduced the War Powers Resolution in order to withdraw US troops from possible hostilities with Iran.

    “We in Congress must exercise our Constitutional duty—and do everything in our power to stop another disastrous war. Following the assassination [of Soleimani], thousands of additional troops were sent to the Middle East in one of the largest rapid deployments seen in decades. This follows years of sabre-rattling and threats of war against Iran by President Trump and his accomplices,” Omar said in a statement on Sunday.

    She was echoed by Lee, who said that “it’s past time for Congress to reassert our Constitutional authority and return to diplomacy with Iran and our allies.”

    Democrats, Trump at Odds Over POTUS War Powers

    The developments come as Democrats berated Trump for appearing to declare that his tweets would serve as relevant notification for Congress that “should Iran strike any US person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back”.

    This was followed by the Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeting “this Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution […] and that you’re not a dictator”.

    Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport last Friday.  

    The attack was authorised by POTUS who described it as a preemptive and defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that Tehran will take revenge for what it views as a terrorist action. US Democratic lawmakers, for their part, questioned Trump’s authority to order the strike without congressional approval.

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (101)

    Related:

    'Terrorist in a Suit': Iran's Information Minister Slams Trump in Wake of Soleimani's Death
    Trump Brags About US Military as He Ramps Up Threats to Attack Iran
    Trump Reiterates Threat to Strike Iran's Cultural Sites Amid Backlash
    Trump Doubles Down on Iran Warning, Says US to Strike Back 'Perhaps in a Disproportionate Manner'
    Tags:
    hostilities, killing, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Qasem Soleimani, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse