Register
17:42 GMT +305 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answers a question during a news conference on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Department of State in Washington

    European Reaction to Soleimani’s Killing ‘Not Helpful’, Pompeo Says as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

    © AP Photo / Sait Serkan Gurbuz
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (82)
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107355/84/1073558434.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001051077952135-pompeo-iran-irgc-soleimani-killing/

    On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that by neutralising Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani earlier that day, Washington managed to avert an "imminent" attack against America, saving US and Iraqi lives.

    Mike Pompeo has voiced frustration over European countries’ reaction to the US drone strike which killed a high-ranking Iranian General, a stance that the US Secretary of State insisted should have been more supportive.

    “Frankly, the Europeans haven’t been as helpful as I wish that they could be. The Brits, the French, the Germans all need to understand that what we did, what the Americans did, saved lives in Europe as well”, Pompeo told Fox News on Saturday.

    In this vein, he compared the European response with that of US “partners in the region”, in an apparent nod to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    “I spent the last day and a half, two days, talking to partners in the region, sharing with them what we were doing, why we were doing it, seeking their assistance. They’ve all been fantastic. And then talking to our partners in other places that haven’t been quite as good,” Pompeo said.

    He claimed that head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani “led assassination campaigns in Europe”, which is why his killing “was a good thing for the entire world."

    “We are urging everyone in the world to get behind what the United States is trying to do to get the Islamic Republic of Iran to simply behave like a normal nation,” he concluded.

    European States’ Cautious Stance on Soleimani’s Killing

    Most European countries have, meanwhile, showed a cautious and apprehensive reaction to Soleimani’s killing, arguing about the Iranian General’s destructive role in the region and calling for restraint.

    As far as the UK is concerned, though, The Sun reported that a UK Royal Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine will be “in position to strike Iran” if the current tensions between Tehran and Washington over the killing of an Iranian general result in a full-fledged armed conflict.

    HMS Astute, the British Royal Navy's latest nuclear hunter killer submarine
    © AFP 2019 / Andy Buchanan
    HMS Astute, the British Royal Navy's latest nuclear hunter killer submarine

    The sources cited unnamed UK defence sources as saying that even though there won’t be a first strike from an Astute-class hunter-killer sub armed with Tomahawk cruise nuclear missiles, every precaution is being made, depending on how Iran reacts to the death of Soleimani”.

    US-Iranian Tensions on Rise

    The developments come amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran which escalated on 3 January, when Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport that was authorised by Trump.

    Iranian authorities immediately pledged “crushing vengeance” on Washington for killing the country’s top military commander who was described by Trump as the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world.”

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in turn, slammed Soleimani’s killing as an “extremely dangerous, foolish escalation” and an act of “international terrorism”.

    Topic:
    Iranian General Qasem Soleimani Killed in US Airstrike in Baghdad (82)

    Related:

    Iran-US Hostilities: Oil Prices Will Rise, Region May Be Destabilised, Say Indian Analysts
    'We Caught Him in the Act': Trump Says US Did Not Kill Soleimani to Start War With Iran
    US Has ‘Started Military War’ Against Iran by Assassinating Soleimani - Iranian Envoy to UN
    Iran Hawk Leaves US NSC Amid Escalation of Tensions After IRGC Commander’s Killing – Report
    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, killing, Qasem Soleimani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse