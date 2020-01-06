Suspect Who Fatally Shot Airport Officer at South Carolina Regional Airport In Custody

An officer was fatally shot on Sunday morning during a traffic stop at South Carolina's Florence regional airport by a man who fled the scene. Police launched an investigation into the culprit and the incident.

A South Carolina man who fled the scene after fatally shooting a police officer while at a traffic stop at an airport on Sunday has been caught and is in custody, authorities said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said that no additional details on the incident which led to the shooting or how the suspect was caught would be released at this time.

The names of both the suspect and the officer have also not been released.

According to the SLED report, the suspect initially fled from Florence Regional Airport following the incident and was later detained by Florence County deputies.

SLED also reported that this is the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina of 2020. In 2019, 45 shootings involving police officers took place.

The division said that the investigation was ongoing and additional information would be made available as it came to light.