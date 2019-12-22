13 People Shot at a House Party in Chicago, Police Say

Thirteen people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police reports.

According to preliminary information, a house party was taking place on South May Street when shooting started, leaving 13 people injured.

All of the injured are in hospital.

The gathering commemorated the anniversary of Lonell Irvin, who was fatally shot, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“It was his birthday and they were just celebrating a memorial for somebody that passed away, and this is what they do,” an eyewitness said as quoted by the Chicago Tribune.

South Chicago Police are investigating the incident.