Register
02:14 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump makes a speech to evangelical supporters in Miami, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2020.

    Trump Doubles Down on Iran Warning, Says US to Strike Back 'Perhaps in a Disproportionate Manner'

    © REUTERS / EVA UZCATEGUI
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (91)
    7224
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/44/1077954417.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001061077954099-trump-doubles-down-on-iran-warning-says-us-to-strike-back-perhaps-in-a-disproportionate-manner/

    US President Trump repeatedly tweeted threats at Iran, warning that if Tehran struck US targets or military personnel in response to the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the US would strike back.

    US President Donald Trump tweeted more threats at Iran on Sunday, saying that he could respond with any "disproportionate manner" if Iran were to strike any "US person or target".

    ​The tweet comes after accusations that Trump in his Saturday tweets was threatening to commit war crimes against Iran, as his threat to hit 52 Iranian sites, including those "important" to Iranian culture, is in breach of United Nations Resolution 2347 which outlaws the destruction of cultural heritage artifacts, structures and locations during periods of conflict.

    Iran stated that it would respond to the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a targeted US drone strike on Friday by targeting US “military sites”, according to an advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's on Sunday.

    "It was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions. The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted", said former Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan.

    The attack saw several missiles launched by a drone killing up to seven people, including Soleimani, as the commander's two-car convoy drove from the Baghdad airport.

    Following the attack, Trump declared that Soleimani's "reign of terror" was over. Trump also suggested that he could defend Americans if they become threatened.

    Both Pentagon officials and Trump have claimed that the attack was preemptive and alleged that the Iranian general was planning to launch attacks on American targets in Iraq and other regions of the Middle East.

    The attack was personally ordered by US President Donald Trump from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and was done without informing either the US Congress or the UK government; the latter is a staunch military partner to the US and has soldiers and equipment on the ground in the region.

    Prior to the attack, the US embassy in Iraq was stormed in response to attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups in the country which killed up to 27 Hezbollah fighters.

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (91)

    Related:

    Supreme Leader Khamenei's Adviser Says Iran Will Target US 'Military Sites' - Report
    Iran Rolls Back Nuke Deal Commitments, Vows to Enrich Uranium Based On Its Tech Needs – Report
    US Official Claims Iran Missile Forces Across Country Are On Heightened State of Alert - Report
    Tags:
    Islamic Republic, Qasem Soleimani, Iran, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse