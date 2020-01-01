Trump Says Does Not Really Care About Impeachment Trial at Senate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would be happy to stand trial in the Senate over the House of Representatives' impeachment process against him, but added that he did not really care.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter. As far as I'm concerned, I'd be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong", Trump told journalists ahead of a New Year's reception at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

He also called the impeachment a "big, fat hoax".

The statement comes after the House voted to impeach Trump in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The US president has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the U.S. military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019

The impeachment inquiry into Trump was launched by the Democrat-led House of Representatives over his 25 July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to them, the Republican president allegedly attempted to solicit help from a foreign government to aid his presidential campaign for the 2020 vote by putting on hold military aid to Ukraine unless Kiev agreed to probe his political rival Joe Biden and the latter's son Hunter over corruption allegations.