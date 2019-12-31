Register
06:03 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Erik Prince is seen at Blackwater's offices in Moyock. (File)

    US Officials Suggest Blackwater Founder Violated Sanctions on Venezuela - Report

    © AP Photo / Gerry Broome
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/103691/89/1036918979.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912311077905820-us-officials-suggest-blackwater-founder-violated-sanctions-on-venezuela---report/

    Erik Prince, founder of the notorious private military company Blackwater, was reported to have visited Venezuela earlier this month, holding a private meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas.

    Erik Prince has been referred to the US Treasury Department for a possible violation of the current US sanctions on Venezuela, following his recent visit to the Venezuelan capital of Caracas for a private meeting with Delcy Rodriguez, the country’s vice president, who is under US sanctions, according to the Associated Press, citing two unnamed US officials.

    In the meanwhile, a Prince lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, reportedly claimed that his client's trip was not business-related, and no sanction violation occurred, suggesting that Prince received “clear legal guidance” before travelling to Venezuela and meeting with Rodriguez, who is a major aide to President Nicolás Maduro.

    “There is nothing unlawful about simply visiting Venezuela and participating in non-business discussions, which is all that Mr. Prince did. We would be better served by focusing on measures that might actually restore peace and prosperity to Venezuela rather than worrying about who paid a visit to whom,” Schwartz stated, cited by AP.

    An unnamed source claiming to be familiar with the Blackwater founder's trip to Venezuela claimed that Prince, a younger brother to the Trump-appointed US Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, notified both the US National Security Council and the Department of the Treasury about his intention to visit high-ranking members of the Venezuelan government, who did not express any objections, according to AP.

    Neither of the two federal branches has commented on this allegation, according to AP.           

    On 20 December, US Special Representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, said that the 50-year-old businessman's visit to Caracas was not on behalf of the Trump administration, as the US is reportedly not currently engaging in secret talks with Maduro’s government.

    “He carried no message from the United States government… He was not going on our behalf,” Abrams said during a news briefing.

    Related:

    Iraq to Reopen Investigation Into 2007 Blackwater Shooting in Baghdad - Lawmaker
    Ex-Blackwater Employee Sentenced to Life for Murdering Iraqi Civilians - Reports
    Three Ex-Blackwater Employees Resentenced For 2007 Murder of Iraqi Civilians
    Blackwater Founder Draws Scrutiny for $1 Trillion China Deal
    Blackwater's Founder Plotting to Send 5k Mercenaries to Topple Maduro – Report
    Tags:
    Delcy Rodriguez, sanctions, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, Erik Prince, Blackwater, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse