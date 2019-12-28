Helicopter Crash Site Found in Hawaii, Search for Survivors Continues - US Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US rescue teams have found the wreckage of a helicopter that went missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard and continue searching for survivors, the Kauai Police Department said in a statement.

“The crash site of the helicopter missing since Thursday afternoon has been confirmed in Kōke‘e near Nu‘alolo,” the Kauai Police Department said via Facebook. “Additional resources are on the way and the search for survivors is ongoing.”

The search has been underway since Thursday when the helicopter failed to return on time from a sightseeing tour of the island of Kauai with one pilot and six passengers aboard, two of them reportedly minors.

In June, a twin-engine plane crashed near the Dillingham Airfield in Hawaii, according to the local Department of Transportation. There were 9 people aboard the aircraft, with "no apparent survivors" in the crash.