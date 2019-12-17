Register
23:03 GMT +317 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, as they return from Bedminster, N.J.

    Script About Barron Trump Sabotaging Dad’s Election Awaits Production

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107679/07/1076790710.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912171077601021-script-barron-trump-sabotaging-election/

    Unlike the US president’s elder children, who are actively involved in the administration and the Trump business empire, his 13-year-old son’s life has been guarded from public scrutiny. This has not stopped creators from fantasizing about the role the youngest Trump could play.

    Screenwriter Nicolas Curcio has imagined US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, attempting to foil his father's re-election campaign in the script “Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy”. As Variety reports, it recently made the so-called Black List of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, handpicked by the 250 top entertainment industry executives.

    According to Variety, the screenplay pictures a 10-year-old Barron “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.” As he does not want to see it happen, the young Barron “sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign.”

    No producers or financiers have teamed up to produce the Barron story, as only screenplays which have not commenced principal photography this calendar year are eligible for the Black List. This does not mean, however, that it could not quickly change.

    Although the president's older children, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., play an active part in US politics and family business, Trump's family has attempted to keep Barron, the only child Trump shares with his wife, the US first lady, Melania Trump, away from the spotlight.

    In 2017, the White House told the press to leave Barron alone, after he became the subject of a flurry of memes mocking the facial expressions he made during his father’s inauguration ceremony. A Saturday Night Live writer was also suspended after making a poorly-received tweet that joked: “Barron will be this country’s first home-school shooter.”

    First lady Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students regarding the issues they are facing in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    George Conway Calls Out Melania Trump for Slamming Impeachment Witness Over Son Barron Jab
    This, however, did not spare the first child from scandal. A recent kerfuffle came during the ongoing impeachment testimony, in which Pamela Karlan, a professor of public interest law, made the point that a US president does not have the constitutional power to “do anything he wants” like a king might. She then quipped: “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

    FLOTUS blasted Karlan in an angry tweet that her 13-year-old son should be kept out of the media spotlight. Karlan later apologised for her comment, adding ruefully, “I wish the president would apologise for the things that he’s done.”

    Related:

    ‘Welcome to the Tiffany and Eric Club’: Netizens Scorn Trump’s Oval Office Flub on Barron
    Ellen DeGeneres Gave Donald and Melania Trump Gold Stroller For Newborn Barron - Reports
    George Conway Calls Out Melania Trump for Slamming Impeachment Witness Over Son Barron Jab
    Tags:
    screenplay, Hollywood, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse