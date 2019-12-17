Script About Barron Trump Sabotaging Dad’s Election Awaits Production

Unlike the US president’s elder children, who are actively involved in the administration and the Trump business empire, his 13-year-old son’s life has been guarded from public scrutiny. This has not stopped creators from fantasizing about the role the youngest Trump could play.

Screenwriter Nicolas Curcio has imagined US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, attempting to foil his father's re-election campaign in the script “Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy”. As Variety reports, it recently made the so-called Black List of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood, handpicked by the 250 top entertainment industry executives.

According to Variety, the screenplay pictures a 10-year-old Barron “fearing the devastating impact that his father’s presidency would have on his personal life, his country and the world at large.” As he does not want to see it happen, the young Barron “sets out to sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign.”

No producers or financiers have teamed up to produce the Barron story, as only screenplays which have not commenced principal photography this calendar year are eligible for the Black List. This does not mean, however, that it could not quickly change.

Although the president's older children, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr., play an active part in US politics and family business, Trump's family has attempted to keep Barron, the only child Trump shares with his wife, the US first lady, Melania Trump, away from the spotlight.

In 2017, the White House told the press to leave Barron alone, after he became the subject of a flurry of memes mocking the facial expressions he made during his father’s inauguration ceremony. A Saturday Night Live writer was also suspended after making a poorly-received tweet that joked: “Barron will be this country’s first home-school shooter.”

This, however, did not spare the first child from scandal. A recent kerfuffle came during the ongoing impeachment testimony, in which Pamela Karlan, a professor of public interest law, made the point that a US president does not have the constitutional power to “do anything he wants” like a king might. She then quipped: “The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

FLOTUS blasted Karlan in an angry tweet that her 13-year-old son should be kept out of the media spotlight. Karlan later apologised for her comment, adding ruefully, “I wish the president would apologise for the things that he’s done.”