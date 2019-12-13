Register
    A man watches a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the Dolby store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 5, 2019.

    Photos: Dedicated ‘Star Wars’ Fans Camp Out Days Ahead of Franchise’s New Film

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    More than a week before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is due to hit screens, dozens of dedicated fans of the franchise have decided to camp out alongside Hollywood’s well-known TCL Chinese Theatre in anticipation of the film’s release.

    AFP reported Thursday that about 20 fans had set up shop outside the building, fully stocked with air mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, snacks and even a projector to run older “Star Wars” films and the latest episodes of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” series.

    Photos shared on social media by fashion photographer Justin Nunez also show creative fans installing tents designed to mirror the Death Star, a moon-sized space station weapon featured in the franchise that’s used to destroy planets.

    ​Nunez, who has been camped out for the last three days, told AFP that the atmosphere created by fans is similar to a “slumber party with friends where everyone has the same interests.”

    Fans told the outlet that aside from watching the older films, the group also breaks out the board games and spends time messing about with a couple of Lego brick sets.

    Nicolas Johnson, who’s stationed outside the theatre with his dog Cookie, told the outlet that a “Star Wars” movie release is equivalent to having a baby. “When ‘Star Wars’ comes, you put everything on hold,” he said.

    ​However, this isn’t the first time that fans have carried out such a dedicated act for the films. The “Star Wars” community has lined up for the much-anticipated films since the late 1990s, when “The Phantom Menace,” the first of a set of prequel movies, was released.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by TCL Chinese Theatres (@chinesetheatres) on

    “The Rise of Skywalker” will have its red carpet world premiere on Monday at the Chinese Theatre, where the original “Star Wars” played for the first time in 1977. The latest film’s officials release is set for December 20.

