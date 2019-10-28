It's a Trap! New Star Wars Spin-Off 'The Mandalorian' Will Hit Fans With Major Spoiler - Reports

According to Disney, the show, presented via the company's new streaming service, will tell the story of a warrior, connected to bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett, after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

A new show "The Mandalorian" will treat the fans of the saga with a "dramatic" spoiler in its very first episode, The New York Times reported.

"The Mandalorian, which contains a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler in the first episode and will be available the moment Disney Plus starts, has been as heavily promoted as a traditional feature film, with billboards, 30-second television commercials, radio spots, and digital ads", the newspaper announced on Sunday.

At the moment, there are no hints about what exactly the spoiler reveals, but it might contain some information important on the plot of "The Rise of Skywalker" - the final film in the sequels trilogy, created by J.J. Abrams and due to hit the screens in December.

Reddit users could have previously learnt details of the film from several Star Wars leaks, but the images from the upcoming movie were swiftly removed from the net, over copyright complaints.