Register
22:37 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio

    Tulsi Gabbard Vows to Not Attend December Democratic Debate, Slams Buttigieg’s Consulting Work

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107710/39/1077103976.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912101077535259-tulsi-vows-not-attend-december-debate-slams-buttigieg-consulting-work/

    Hawaii Representative and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she will not be participating in the upcoming Democratic debate - even if she meets the qualifications.

    “For a number of reasons, I have decided not to attend the December 19th ‘debate’ — regardless of whether or not there are qualifying polls,” Gabbard declared via Twitter on December 6, emphasizing her skepticism of the debate’s legitimacy. “I instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.”

    While Gabbard - who has appeared on stage for four of the five Democratic debates - reached the donor threshold for the upcoming debate, she still needs to reach 4% or higher in a poll approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) before the Thursday deadline to qualify.

    As of the publication of this article, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer are expected to appear on the debate stage in Los Angeles, California.

    Like Gabbard, American entrepreneur Andrew Yang is one poll away from qualifying.

    This is not the first time Gabbard has pushed back against what she perceives to be the corporate media and DNC’s interference in a fair electoral process. Back in October, the congresswoman blasted the two entities’ use of “polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic” as requirements for their “so-called debates.”

    Outside of the DNC’s debate realm, Gabbard has continued to highlight the shortcomings of her fellow politicians - from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Buttigieg.

    In a Tuesday interview with The Hill’s program “Rising,” the congresswoman openly questioned why Buttigieg, a Rhodes scholar and well-educated individual, chose to work with US corporate consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which “makes a hell of a lot of money off of putting people out of their jobs and has made a hell of a lot of money off of their consulting work in Afghanistan.”

    Buttigieg’s past employment has been subjected to scrutiny over the past several days following reports that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement was one of McKinsey’s clients. Not long after that, Warren and Buttigieg got into a spat about their sources of income prior to being elected to office, prompting the senator to disclose that she made just under $2 million during her legal career as a bankruptcy attorney over the past three decades.

    Though Buttigieg previously cited a non-disclosure agreement as the reason for his inability to release the names of his clients while working at McKinsey, Lis Smith, senior advisor of communications for the Democratic presidential candidate, confirmed Monday that Buttigieg will “soon” reveal his client list after recent approval from the corporate consulting firm.

    Related:

    ‘She Was Robbed’: Clinton Claiming Russians Backed Bernie to Prepare Ground for 2020 Run
    'Chill Out': Obama Weighs in on Democratic Candidates Following Wednesday’s Heated Debates
    Robert De Niro Says Buttigieg Could ‘Get Chance’ As Next President Instead of ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Trump
    Tulsi Gabbard Rejects Claims By Steve Bannon She Was Interviewed for Trump Administration Job
    Tulsi Gabbard’s Lawyers Demand Clinton Retract ‘Russian Asset’ Podcast Claims
    Tags:
    ICE, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Hillary Clinton, Democratic Presidential Nomination, Andrew Yang, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Donald Trump, DNC, Democratic National Committee, Tulsi Gabbard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse