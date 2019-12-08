Trump Calls on Americans to ‘Love Israel More’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed the annual Israeli-American Council (IAC) National Summit in Florida, where some 4,000 Israelis and American Jews gathered.

Trump said during his speech on Saturday at the IAC National Summit 2019 in Florida that people in the United States should love Israel more.

“We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it. We have to get them to love Israel more", Trump said.

Trump also suggested that there are some American Jews who do not “love Israel enough”.

“It’s truly my honour to be here this evening, to celebrate our progress, to deepen the incredible partnership between the United States and Israel, and it suffered greatly in the last administration. I don’t think they liked Israel too much, I’m sorry", Trump said.

The US president said that Tel Aviv has never had a “better friend in the White House” than himself, claiming he has kept his promises to the Jewish people.

Over the past two years, Trump has made a number of gestures toward Israel that all previous US presidents refused to make, including recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory.