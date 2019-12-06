Register
21:13 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House, London on December 3, 2019.

    Donald Trump Urges NATO Countries to Increase Defence Spending or Risk Losing Trade Preferences

    © AFP 2019 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 16
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/10/1077471007.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912061077505136-donald-trump-urges-nato-countries-to-increase-defence-spending-or-risk-losing-trade-preferences/

    Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured NATO member states to increase defence spending, making it one of his signature issues, urging all members to meet their 2 percent of GDP commitment, and to ultimately aim for 4 percent.

    US President Donald Trump has warned that the US could take “trade measures” against NATO countries that fall short of contributing enough to the alliance’s defence budget.

    At a lunch with permanent representatives of states that are members of the UN Security Council, held on Thursday afternoon at the White House, Trump shared his impressions of the recent NATO summit in the UK and his vision for the Alliance’s future.

    Addressing the diplomats, the US President said that many NATO countries are gradually approaching the level of defence spending at 2 per cent of GDP that he had long been insisting on.

    “Many countries are close and getting closer to 2 percent. And some are not so close, and we can take measures related to trade. It’s not fair: they get protection from the US and don’t increase spending,” said Trump.

    Labelling such countries as “defaulters,” Trump continued:

    “You get protection in the form of the greatest military force in the world, and you don’t pay. You are defaulters.”

    Referring to his recent visit to the UK for the NATO summit, where he repeatedly berated allies who failed to increase their contribution to the bloc’s defence budget, Trump said:

    “So I told some people that they were defaulters. Not everyone can like it. It is impossible to say it in too courteous a way because otherwise, they will behave the same as they have for the last 15 years. Two percent - honestly, it’s not that much.”

    Assessing the results of the summit as a whole, Trump called it “absolutely successful.” According to the President, NATO is in “very good shape” and US relations with other countries are “really excellent.”

    NATO Alliance leaders pose for a family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    NATO Alliance leaders pose for a family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019

    “Burden- Sharing” Spat

    Donald Trump recently returned to Washington from London, where he participated in the summit of NATO leaders, marking the 70th anniversary of the defence alliance, held on 3-4 December.

    At the gathering, the US president reiterated his earlier calls for equal “burden-sharing” by NATO's European members, and launched a scathing attack on France’s President Emmanuel Macron for his recent words about NATO's “brain death”, saying:

    "That is a very nasty statement to essentially 28 countries."

    He also pointed out that France was in a difficult economic situation and Paris needed the alliance more than any other member state.

    Last month, Macron said in an interview with the Economist that NATO was "brain dead" and questioned the ability of the alliance to guarantee its collective defence.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Ludovic Marin/Pool
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019

    Dismissing recent signals from Germany that it was ready to do more to match the NATO target of spending two percent of national output on defence, Trump accused it and other nations which spend less than that of being "delinquent".

    Trump has recently taken credit for Europe’s renewed commitment to defence spending, tweeting on 2 December:

    “Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED.”

    Although only nine of the 28 NATO members currently meet or exceed the 2 per cent of their GDP guideline, several nations have aggressively expanded their defence budgets since 2014.

    Related:

    Remember When Trump Said NATO Was Obsolete
    NATO London Summit Day One Highlights: Trump-Macron Row, S-400, Syria, Avoiding Cold War With Russia
    Macron Wants to Replace Donald Trump as Leader of the NATO Alliance - Professor
    Trump Slams 'Two-Faced' Trudeau as Video of NATO Leaders 'Mocking' POTUS Goes Viral
    Trump's Squabbles With Allies, China as 'New Challenge', Hot Mic Video: Highlights From NATO Summit
    Tags:
    NATO summit, NATO Summit, UN Security Council, defence, NATO, NATO, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse