‘We Laugh at Him Too’: Ex-Maryland Gov. Shares His Photo With Trudeau After Canada PM Quips at Trump

On Wednesday, the US President did not think twice before cancelling a scheduled NATO summit press conference in London and returning home. It seems that the reason was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a “nice guy” who was seen gossiping about the US President in a recent video clip.

Former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley has posted a photo of himself with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his Twitter page, writing: “we laugh at him a lot too”, in an apparent nod to US President Donald Trump.

The Democrat’s tweet will almost sure add fuel to the fire of Trump’s anger, following the US President’s surprise escape from a NATO summit in London in the wake of a group of leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, being caught on video ridiculing Trump at Buckingham Palace for staging lengthy impromptu press conferences.

It’s ok, Justin. We laugh at him a lot too. pic.twitter.com/AV8w1sTN4A — Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) December 5, 2019

The footage featured Trudeau, along with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron apparently discussing why Trump was late, with Trudeau saying: “He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top," possibly referring to Trump's talks with the media prior to his one-on-one meeting with the French President.

Trudeau, in turn, could also be heard saying "You just watched his team's jaw drop to the floor," though the exact context of this remark wasn't immediately clear.

As for Trump, he did not appear particularly amused after learning what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegedly had to say about him behind his back, given that the US President did not think twice before calling Trudeau a “nice guy” yet “two-faced”.

And it seemed that Trump did his best to stick to diplomatic graces when suggesting that the Canadian Prime Minister probably mocked him due to their disagreements over Canada's NATO membership fees.